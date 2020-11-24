The Miami Heat continue to position themselves for a run at superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo next offseason.

Miami reportedly extended All-Star big man Bam Adebayo’s contract on Tuesday, and Antetokounmpo reportedly figures to be a fan of the move.

By the way, someone who knows Giannis well told me Giannis would be more impressed by Heat extending Bam than by making Bam wait a year for his money to get Giannis more easily. Bam and Giannis are friends. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 24, 2020

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo share an agent and are close friends.

The Heat would love to pair the duo in their frontcourt after the 2020-21 season.

Antetokounmpo can become a free agent after this season, but the Milwaukee Bucks have tried to do everything possible to keep him around.

This offseason, the Bucks traded for star guard Jrue Holiday in an attempt to improve their roster and make a run at an NBA title.

The Heat knocked the Bucks out in the second round of the playoffs last season, and they look poised to make another run this year.

With Adebayo under contract for the foreseeable future, Miami can now turn its eyes to the race for Antetokounmpo next offseason.

While signing Adebayo to his extension will likely make that much more difficult, it seems that Antetokounmo’s respect for the Heat will only grow.