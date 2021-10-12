- Zaire Wade’s humble 2-word statement after signing contract with G League team
Zaire Wade’s humble 2-word statement after signing contract with G League team
- Updated: October 12, 2021
Zaire Wade is reportedly signing a G League deal to join the Utah Jazz’s affiliate.
Amid the news, Wade took to Instagram to post a message.
Dwyane Wade, who had a legendary stint with the Miami Heat, is a partial owner of the Jazz organization, so the father and son are both deeply connected to the franchise now.
The younger Wade is on a very exciting trajectory as a prospect. It seems that he is passing on several college offers in order to play at the G League level instead.
During his time in the G League, he’ll hope to prove that he has a legitimate future in the NBA. The elder Wade will surely do everything in his power to help his son succeed at the next level.
The younger Wade is just 19 years old and has plenty of time to grow into a well-rounded player.
