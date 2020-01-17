Zaire Wade Devotes Emotional Birthday Message to Dwyane Wade - Heat Nation

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade turned 38 years old on Friday.

In order to celebrate the momentous occasion, Wade’s eldest son Zaire took to social media to publish a loving message to his father.

The Heat legend made sure to comment on his son’s post to show his gratitude of the sweet sentiment.

Throughout the years, their father-and-son relationship has been something many Heat fans have come to know and love.

Now, with the elder Wade’s basketball career over, the younger Wade’s is just getting starting.

The high school senior is a budding star at Sierra Canyon School in California. After graduation, he will likely go on to play for a prestigious college program.

Whether or not that leads to an NBA career of his own remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the three-time NBA champion is set to have his No. 3 jersey retired by the Heat organization next month.

There is no doubt that the younger Wade will be present at AmericanAirlines Arena to cheer his father on one more time.

Comments

comments