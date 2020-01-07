Report: Miami Heat Announce Dwyane Wade's 3 Day Retirement Ceremony Plans - Heat Nation

Next month, the Miami Heat will retire franchise legend Dwyane Wade’s No. 3 jersey in the rafters of AmericanAirlines Arena.

But that jersey retirement ceremony won’t be the only event celebrating the three-time NBA champion.

On Tuesday, the Heat announced an incredible three-day celebration that will focus on the career and accomplishments of Wade.

The Heat’s official website broke down the events that will start on Feb. 21 and continue until Feb. 23.

The first event will be a retrospective on Wade’s career.

“A look back at Dwyane’s most legendary moments, as told by the people and players who lived them. Please note: this is a Season Ticket Member-only event, but will broadcast live on Fox Sports Sun and AM 790 The Ticket,” the announcement read.

The second event will be the official jersey retirement on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The third and final event will be the ESPN Films documentary that tells the story of Wade’s life.

“The debut screening of Imagine Entertainment and ESPN Films’ definitive Dwyane Wade documentary, which chronicles the star’s life on and off the court with never-before-seen footage,” the announcement read. “This event is open to the general public, with tickets available for $3 beginning January 17th at 10am. Proceeds will benefit the Wade’s World Foundation.”

As part of the announcement, the team’s official Twitter page released a quick video honoring Wade and the upcoming festivities.

This will surely be an event to remember for Wade. It will also surely be a wonderful celebration for Heat fans everywhere.

While Wade will likely never play again in the NBA, it is wonderful to know that his jersey will be on display every night once it hangs in the rafters alongside the other franchise greats.

