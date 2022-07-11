Report: Miami Heat offered trade package for Donovan Mitchell that Utah Jazz deemed ‘insufficient’

The Utah Jazz have already completed one blockbuster trade this offseason by sending big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to a recent report, another potential blockbuster deal was at least discussed between the Jazz and Miami Heat. The Heat reportedly offered some kind of offer for star guard Donovan Mitchell, but the deal was deemed “insufficient” by the Jazz.

“As [Jazz general manager Justin] Zanik hinted, Mitchell’s status with the Jazz might then be determined by what other teams are offering for him — if the Jazz got a return that made them more likely to be a championship team, they’d do the deal,” wrote Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. “According to a league source, one offer came from Miami even before the Gobert trade was finalized. The Jazz, though, found that offer insufficient. In addition, Miami’s win-now roster has limited picks and young players to trade.”

There have been numerous rumblings linking the Heat and Mitchell as of late, but nothing yet has truly indicated that a deal will get done in the near future. Of course, the Heat would love to have Mitchell on the roster. He’s a three-time All-Star and averaged 25.9 points per game last season.

Still, it seems the Heat are not willing to discuss parting ways with truly valuable assets in order to land him. At least, they’re not willing to do so just yet.

As for the Jazz, the organization now finds itself in a position of limbo. With the Gobert trade, the Jazz now have a slew of future draft picks to build a young and talented roster with. However, Mitchell is certainly interested in winning now. For that reason, the Jazz are definitely a team to keep an eye on as the 2022 NBA offseason continues.

Though there have been some exciting deals already this offseason, nothing has really caused the major fireworks that NBA fans crave during the summer months. A Mitchell trade would change that immediately. Only time will tell if such a deal will take place.