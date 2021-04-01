With Victor Oladipo set to make his Miami Heat debut on Thursday night, the veteran guard is indicating that he’s highly motivated to take his already strong game to another level.

Oladipo on his game: "The best has yet to come. I truly believe that. I have a lot to prove. A big chip on my shoulder." #5RSN — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) April 1, 2021

Oladipo, who was acquired by the Heat last week from the Houston Rockets, has long been on the radar of the Heat.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade is close with Oladipo, while current Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has expressed his enthusiasm about his new teammate’s pending debut.

Oladipo’s career was put in jeopardy in January 2019 after he suffered a devastating knee injury that required a lengthy rehabilitation.

Many were unsure if his abilities would ever fully return.

Those concerns have somewhat dissipated since the 28-year-old Oladipo is putting up similar numbers this season to what he was producing prior to his injury.

With the Heat again hoping to make a deep run in the postseason, Oladipo’s averages of 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season figure to provide a boost to those hopes.

Though Oladipo is a free agent at the end of the end of the 2020-21 campaign, the Heat are surely confident that Oladipo would sign a contract extension with the team if one was offered.

Assuming that happens, it should be interesting to watch how much better Oladipo can become.