Victor Oladipo makes crucial business change ahead of 2021 free agency
- Updated: July 20, 2021
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is slated to be a free agent this offseason.
Ahead of the important transaction period, the two-time All-Star has switched his representation.
Heat's Victor Oladipo changes agents on eve of free agency. https://t.co/SJbX7GH3HB
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 20, 2021
Oladipo, 29, got traded from the Houston Rockets to the Heat midway through the 2020-21 campaign.
Although the Heat were optimistic about Oladipo’s arrival, their sanguine dreams were quickly shot. The veteran suffered a quad injury shortly into his tenure in Miami.
As a result, Oladipo played in just four games for the Heat. He collected 12.0 points, 3.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest as a member of the Heat during the regular season.
The Heat reportedly don’t believe Oladipo will return too soon following his surgery. Of course, that will limit their willingness to offer the guard a ton of money.
Perhaps Oladipo’s new representation can help him net a big contract.
