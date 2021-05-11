Injured Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo only needed a single word to describe Russell Westbrook’s remarkable accomplishment of passing the legendary Oscar Robertson for career triple-doubles on Monday night.

During the Washington Wizards’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook managed to collect the 182nd triple-double of his career by contributing 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds.

Westbrook has been quite prolific over much of the past six seasons, averaging a triple-double in four of those six campaigns.

In 62 games this year, Westbrook is averaging 22.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game.

Robertson played in the NBA from 1960 to 1974, putting together a Hall of Fame career that was highlighted by his ability to contribute in all aspects of the game.

During his first five seasons in the NBA, Robertson was prolific in the triple-double category, with his 1961-62 season being his greatest.

Robertson averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game that year for the Cincinnati Royals during a time in which the NBA had nowhere near the amount of coverage it has now.

In the case of Oladipo, he’s simply hoping to get back on the court soon after suffering a knee injury a few weeks ago. However, a discouraging report on Monday seemed to doubt that he’ll be back any time soon.