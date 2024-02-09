Miami Heat News

Al Horford’s sister wants Miami Heat fan banned for life for Russell Westbrook incident: ‘F—–g inexcusable’

Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford’s sister Anna is advocating for a Miami Heat fan to receive a lifetime ban following an incident he had with Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook back on Feb. 4.

Westbrook and the fan went back and forth before the latter was escorted away from his seat. Clippers guard Terance Mann got involved by saying some things to the fan.

Al Horford has faced off against the Heat in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. In the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, he and the Celtics came out on top over Miami in seven games. The Celtics still came up short of a championship, however, as they lost to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals.

In the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat got their revenge against Al Horford and the Celtics. The Heat eliminated the Celtics in seven games, though Boston battled back from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7.

The Heat lost to the Clippers on Feb. 4 by a final score of 103-95. Jimmy Butler led the Heat in scoring in the losing effort with 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and also chipped in four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Conversely, Kawhi Leonard finished as the Clippers’ leading scorer. He scored a game-high 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Miami’s loss to the Clippers marks the team’s only loss so far in the month of February. The Heat have earned wins over the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs since the start of the month.

The Heat’s most recent win came against the Spurs at home on Feb. 7. Miami won by 12 points after exploding for 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps the fan who was thrown out of the game between the Clippers and Heat for his words directed toward Westbrook will receive a lifetime ban. Look out for updates on the situation in the coming days.

