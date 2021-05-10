- Report: Miami Heat fans should be ‘surprised’ if they see Victor Oladipo soon
- Updated: May 10, 2021
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has been out for the past few weeks with a knee injury, and it looks like he won’t be back anytime soon.
Many asking about Oladipo.
Will continue to say what we’ve been saying on @5OTF_
Assume you won’t see him soon. Be surprised if you do.
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) May 10, 2021
Oladipo was acquired just prior to the trade deadline from the Houston Rockets in an attempt to give the Heat some more offensive pop in the backcourt.
In four games with Miami, his numbers have been paltry: just 12.0 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting from the field.
Oladipo was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. A few years later, as a member of the Indiana Pacers, he made back-to-back All-Star teams and became known for his speed and defense.
Unfortunately, he suffered a ruptured quad tendon midway through the 2018-19 season that caused him to miss about a year of action. To date, he hasn’t really regained his old form.
Other than Oladipo, the Heat, who have been ravaged by health issues all season, are mostly healthy. They are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and are two games ahead of the seventh-place Boston Celtics.
