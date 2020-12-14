Forward Jae Crowder may no longer be a member of the Miami Heat, but his spirit still remains with at least one of his former teammates.

Udonis Haslem gave Crowder a shout-out on social media, and Crowder showed some appreciation.

Crowder was originally acquired by Miami midway through last season in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that also brought it veteran forward Andre Iguodala.

The Marquette University product played a key role in helping the Heat take their Cinderella playoff run all the way to the NBA Finals.

Crowder started each postseason game, and his defense was key as the Heat shocked the basketball world with their unexpected run.

Now, he will bring his skills and playoff experience to a Phoenix Suns team that is hoping to return to the NBA playoffs and exceed expectations.

Haslem, meanwhile, is starting his 18th pro season, all of which have come with the Heat. He may barely play anymore, but his leadership is invaluable to his teammates.