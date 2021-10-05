Tyler Herro’s scary 5-word message heading into 2021-22 NBA season

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro issued a strong five-word message on his mentality heading into the 2021-22 season after the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-99 in their preseason matchup.

Herro got the start for the Heat with Jimmy Butler missing Monday’s matchup for rest, and he delivered with a strong performance.

Not only did the third-year guard score 14 straight points for Miami in the first quarter, he also finished the game with a team-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Although he will likely assume the role of the sixth man in Miami’s rotation in the 2021-22 season now that Goran Dragic is a Toronto Raptor, Herro showed he can do damage in a starting role as well.

The Heat are hoping that Herro can stay locked in heading into the season.

The University of Kentucky product averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season while shooting 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Herro and the Heat will go on the road for their next preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

That contest is scheduled to tip on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. EST.