- Report: Miami Heat announce starting lineup for Monday’s preseason matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Wolves player wants to see if Ben Simmons can make things ‘frontal and uncomfortable’ like Jimmy Butler did to force trade
- Report: Jimmy Butler had players on Timberwolves back him up throughout his nasty divorce from team
- Erik Spoelstra offers injury update ahead of Miami Heat’s preseason opener vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Bam Adebayo heaps praise on Max Strus and Gabe Vincent after working out with them ‘all summer’
- Dwyane Wade responds to fan showing off new tattoo of his iconic quote
- Video: Dominant Kyle Lowry shows out at Miami Heat practice
- Duncan Robinson says Markieff Morris was the Lakers player who began calling him Jimmy Neutron in the 2020 NBA Finals
- Joel Embiid crushes Ben Simmons, claims Philadelphia 76ers made ‘mistake’ by trading Jimmy Butler to Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat announce full COVID-19 fan safety plan for games at FTX Arena
Report: Miami Heat announce starting lineup for Monday’s preseason matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Updated: October 4, 2021
The Miami Heat announced their starting lineup for tonight’s preseason matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.
Miami won’t be at full strength as Jimmy Butler (rest) will miss tonight’s game.
Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo for tonight's preseason opener vs. Hawks.
Jimmy Butler (rest) will not play.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 4, 2021
Tucker, who signed with the Heat during the offseason, will get the start at forward alongside Bam Adebayo.
Miami went through a carousel of players at the position last season after Jae Crowder joined the Phoenix Suns in free agency.
Tyler Herro, who spent most of the 2020-21 season in a bench role, appears to be getting the start for Butler in this one.
Miami is hoping to start the preseason off on the right foot against the Hawks and establish some chemistry with the new faces on the roster.
Lowry and Tucker were the team’s big-ticket acquisitions, and Heat fans will love to see that both players appear to be in line for major roles in the 2021-22 campaign.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login