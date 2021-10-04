The Miami Heat announced their starting lineup for tonight’s preseason matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami won’t be at full strength as Jimmy Butler (rest) will miss tonight’s game.

Tucker, who signed with the Heat during the offseason, will get the start at forward alongside Bam Adebayo.

Miami went through a carousel of players at the position last season after Jae Crowder joined the Phoenix Suns in free agency.

Tyler Herro, who spent most of the 2020-21 season in a bench role, appears to be getting the start for Butler in this one.

Miami is hoping to start the preseason off on the right foot against the Hawks and establish some chemistry with the new faces on the roster.

Lowry and Tucker were the team’s big-ticket acquisitions, and Heat fans will love to see that both players appear to be in line for major roles in the 2021-22 campaign.