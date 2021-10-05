- Video: Blistering Tyler Herro drops 14 straight points to end 1st quarter vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Updated: October 4, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is off to a hot start in the preseason against the Atlanta Hawks.
The third-year guard poured in 14 straight points for the Heat to end the first quarter.
Tyler Herro with 14 straight points 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/CVbKH7DQcX
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 5, 2021
Herro is entering a critical year, as the Heat are hoping he can take the next step to become an even bigger part of their rotation this season.
Last season, Herro averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, but he saw his efficiency from 3-point range drop from his rookie season.
Herro shot just 36.0 percent from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season after shooting 38.9 percent as a rookie.
With Goran Dragic no longer in Miami, Herro will likely assume the role of the sixth man in Miami’s rotation in the 2021-22 season.
If he can continue scoring barrages like the one he had in the first quarter against Atlanta, the Heat will be in good shape this season.
