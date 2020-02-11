Tyler Herro Dejectedly Responds to Not Being Able to Play in NBA Rising Stars Game - Heat Nation

On Tuesday, it was announced that Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro will not be playing in the upcoming Rising Stars Game that will take place during All-Star Weekend.

NBA Rising Stars roster update: Cleveland’s Collin Sexton is replacing Miami’s Tyler Herro on the U.S. team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2020

Herro is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered on Feb. 3. He has missed the Heat’s last two games as a result.

Shortly after the report, Herro took to social media to react the news.

Late last month, it was announced that both Herro and Kendrick Nunn had been chosen to play in the Rising Stars Game.

While Nunn is still set to play in the game, it’s a shame that Herro won’t also be able to play alongside his rookie running mate.

Despite the fact that he’ll miss the upcoming contest, Herro’s status as a rising star in the NBA is secure.

He’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first season in the league.

The Heat certainly seem to think that Herro is a star in the making. According to several trade deadline reports, Miami made the former No. 13 overall pick untouchable in trade talks.

With Herro ruled out for the All-Star Weekend affair, it seems clear that he won’t be suiting up until after the break.

Hopefully, he’ll be ready to return for the Heat’s Feb. 20 matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks.