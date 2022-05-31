Tyler Herro expresses desire to be starter next season, believes he’s ‘earned’ it

The Miami Heat’s 2021-22 campaign came to end after a Game 7 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

One reason why the Heat failed to advanced to the NBA Finals was because they were without guard Tyler Herro for a sizable portion of the series. Without question, Herro has become incredibly important to the Heat’s offense.

In fact, Herro himself believes that he deserves a starting job next season. Of course, Herro came off the bench for the vast majority of the season, winning Sixth Man of the Year honors.

However, it appears that he wants to be part of the Heat’s first five next season.

Is it important for Herro to be a starter next season? "Yeah for sure. In some way I would like to start. I think I've earned it." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 31, 2022

It is hard to argue against the sentiment from the University of Kentucky product. In 66 regular season games, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from deep.

Unfortunately, his numbers took a pretty sizable dip in the playoffs. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in the 15 playoff games he suited up for.

Still, Herro’s progression thus far in his career cannot be denied. The current core of the team certainly has what it takes to compete with the best teams in the NBA. While the 2021-22 season didn’t end the way that they wanted it to, all Heat players are sure to spend the offseason getting better as individuals and a unit.

Whether or not Herro does what he needs to in order to earn a starting job next season remains to be seen.