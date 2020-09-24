Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro made all types of history in the Heat’s Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The youngster’s scoring explosion ranked above the likes of NBA superstars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and many more.

Age of first 37+ pt playoff game 20 Tyler Herro

21 LeBron James

21 Luka Doncic

22 Kevin Durant

24 Carmelo Anthony

24 Giannis Antetokounmpo

25 Stephen Curry

25 Kawhi Leonard via @Stathead — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) September 24, 2020

Herro, 20, erupted for 37 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Heat’s 112-109 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The shooting guard captivated the entire NBA world with his marvelous performance. In addition to joining the history books, Herro is quickly getting the respect of his peers throughout the association.

The scoring splash from Herro led the Heat to strong a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics. Now, they are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.

The University of Kentucky product recently spoke about his desire to help veteran teammate Jimmy Butler get to the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, Butler gathered 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo chipped in with 20 points, 12 boards and four assists.

The Heat and Celtics will face off in Game 5 of their third-round series on Friday.