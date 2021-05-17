While Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is excited about going home for the first round the 2021 playoffs, he’s taking an all-business approach to the Heat’s upcoming battle with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro and Heat faced the Bucks in last year’s playoff, but that took place in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. That is why this year’s return to normal is exciting for him.

“Obviously, last year we weren’t able to fly back and forth to Miami and Milwaukee,” he said. “But it’s still my home city, and I’m excited to be able to go back, have a couple of days there. But it’s going to be all business and a business trip. Go out there and take care of business.”

Herro’s season has been slightly marred by injuries, but the numbers for his second regular season campaign were better than his solid rookie year.

In 54 regular season games this year, Herro has averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, though his 3-point shooting dipped slightly to a 36.0 percent success rate.

The Heat enter their series with the Bucks as the sixth seed and will look to have the same level of success they enjoyed last year when they reached the finals for the first time in six years.

That effort will be more difficult because they’ll actually be playing on opposing courts with vocal fans as opposed to last year’s games in the bubble.

However, Herro appears ready for that challenge and has the added motivation to do it against the team from his native state.