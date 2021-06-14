Tyler Herro posts adorable tribute to celebrate Katya Elise Henry’s birthday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has never been shy in showering his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, with affection.

On Monday, Herro dedicated a social media post to celebrate the Instagram model’s birthday.

Earlier this month, the promising young player announced that he and Henry are about to become parents.

Hopefully, Herro can find inspiration in his personal milestones and continue to improve his game in time for the 2021-22 NBA season.

He is coming off a disappointing postseason, where he struggled to put up points against the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged just 9.3 points per game on a 31.6 percent shooting clip as the Heat were eliminated by the Bucks in four games.

His performances against Milwaukee in the first-round series were in stark contrast to his sublime play during his first playoff run in 2020. In the Orlando, Fla. bubble, Herro posted averages of 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

Heat team president Pat Riley is confident that Herro will bounce back. He even considers the 21-year-old to be a “core player” for the team.