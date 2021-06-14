- Tyler Herro posts adorable tribute to celebrate Katya Elise Henry’s birthday
- Jae Crowder on his decision to leave the Miami Heat and join the Phoenix Suns: ‘I look like a genius, huh?’
- Video: Dirk Nowitzki remembers fun clubbing after beating Miami Heat in 2011
- Dwyane Wade emphatically hypes up Candace Parker after monster performance for Chicago Sky
- LeBron James compares Donovan Mitchell to 2006 playoff Dwyane Wade
- LeBron James showers Dwyane Wade with love while celebrating his new television show
- Report: Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks interested in Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Dwyane Wade has hilarious reaction to Pat Riley getting fined $25K for tampering with LeBron James
- Chris Bosh says he’d take Miami Heat Big 3 over Brooklyn Nets trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden
- Dwyane Wade has message for Miami Heat fans who feel abandoned by his decision to join Utah Jazz ownership group
Tyler Herro posts adorable tribute to celebrate Katya Elise Henry’s birthday
- Updated: June 14, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has never been shy in showering his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, with affection.
On Monday, Herro dedicated a social media post to celebrate the Instagram model’s birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, the promising young player announced that he and Henry are about to become parents.
Hopefully, Herro can find inspiration in his personal milestones and continue to improve his game in time for the 2021-22 NBA season.
He is coming off a disappointing postseason, where he struggled to put up points against the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged just 9.3 points per game on a 31.6 percent shooting clip as the Heat were eliminated by the Bucks in four games.
His performances against Milwaukee in the first-round series were in stark contrast to his sublime play during his first playoff run in 2020. In the Orlando, Fla. bubble, Herro posted averages of 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.
Heat team president Pat Riley is confident that Herro will bounce back. He even considers the 21-year-old to be a “core player” for the team.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login