Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro makes huge life announcement via social media
- Updated: June 5, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro revealed on Instagram that his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, is pregnant with their child.
View this post on Instagram
Henry and Herro began dating last year and appear to be in for the long haul with a child on the way.
Herro’s announcement comes after the Heat were eliminated from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks in four games.
Herro struggled during the postseason, as he averaged just 9.3 points per game while shooting 31.6 percent from the field.
This will be a big offseason for Herro not only as a player, but now as a father to be.
Herro, 21, will enter his third year in the NBA next season.
