Tyler Herro Makes Strong Declaration on Future: ‘I Plan on Being an All-Star’

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro is on a mission.

The guard intends on being an All-Star in the near future.

“My thing is, I don’t want to just be a scorer,” Herro said. “I plan on being an All-Star one day and that’s what I’m set to work out to be. I know it’s going to take a lot obviously and it’s going to happen on both ends of the floor. I’m allowing coach Spo (Erik Spoelstra) and the rest of the staff to push me every day.”

Herro, 20, has been having an overall successful first year in the league.

The sharpshooter is putting up 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In addition, he’s shooting a sizzling 39.1 percent from distance.

An injury thwarted some of Herro’s momentum, though. The University of Kentucky product missed 15 games this year due to an ankle injury.

However, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently said Herro looked perfect in practice. In fact, the courageous first-year pro sent a bold message to the world upon arriving to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

With the confidence and production Herro portrays, he is on his way to becoming an All-Star in the association in the future.

The Heat resume the 2019-20 campaign on Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets.