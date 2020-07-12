- Erik Spoelstra Gives Huge Update on Tyler Herro’s Health Ahead of NBA Restart
Erik Spoelstra Gives Huge Update on Tyler Herro’s Health Ahead of NBA Restart
- Updated: July 12, 2020
On Sunday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that rookie Tyler Herro has looked phenomenal in practice.
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro "looks 100 percent, for sure." He said he has moved great in first few practices.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 12, 2020
Herro, 20, was the No. 13 selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The first-year guard is putting up 12.9 points, 4.0 boards and 1.9 assists on 39.1 percent shooting from downtown this season. He has been solid part of the team’s rotation.
However, the youngster suffered an ankle injury, which sidelined Herro for 15 games this season. Now, it appears Herro’s health is almost perfect.
The team will need every bit of the sharpshooter that they can get. The Heat are locked in and looking to win a championship this season.
The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The 2019-20 campaign officially resumes on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.
