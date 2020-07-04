Tyler Herro Explains How NBA’s Stoppage Helped Him Improve His Game

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro missed over a month of his rookie season due to an ankle injury.

Soon after Herro made his return from the injury in a March 11 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the 2019-20 NBA season was put on pause due to the novel coronavirus.

Now, with less than a month until the season starts back up, Herro has explained how the time away from the NBA court has actually helped him improve as a player.

“I definitely feel like I grew up a little more as far as knowing the game,” Herro said Friday during a Zoom interview with reporters. “I took a lot from (the break), namely being able to watch more film. I’m excited to get back out there.”

On top of that, Herro confirmed that he is now back to full health.

“I definitely do feel back to myself,” Herro said. “(The break) definitely helped just so I had time to recover. I feel 100 percent again.”

This is great news for Heat fans who are hoping for big things out of Herro for the rest of the season.

So far in his rookie campaign, the University of Kentucky product has averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At times he’s shown the potential to achieve far greater numbers.

Perhaps most importantly, Herro has proven to be a perfect fit within the Heat’s vaunted team culture. His commitment to excellence and dogged approach to the game has made him a favorite amongst teammates.

Herro certainly sounds confident heading into the NBA’s restart. Hopefully that helps him take his game to new heights as the Heat’s 2019-20 campaign starts back up.