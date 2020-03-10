- Miami Heat News: Tyler Herro (Ankle) Returns to Full Heat Practice
- Updated: March 10, 2020
On Monday, Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro sent out a message on social media that indicated that his return from injury was imminent.
As it turns out, that return was quite soon indeed. The University of Kentucky product returned to practice on Tuesday.
NJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle) returned to full practice today.
“We will see how treatment goes today and tonight, and we will see how he feels tomorrow. We are taking this as a good sign.” – Spo
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 10, 2020
So far this season, Herro is averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
He has served as a major contributor coming off the bench for Miami and is a big reason why the Heat are considered to be one of the NBA’s surprise contenders this season.
Herro hasn’t played since Feb. 3 due to an ankle injury. While his return to practice is a fantastic sign, it’s not a clear indication of when he will actually suit up for a game.
His next opportunity to play will come in Wednesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat have won five of their last six games and will surely look to keep that positive trend going.
Herro being back on the court would undoubtedly improve their chances of getting the win.
As Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated, he and his staff will keep track of how Herro reacts to being back on the floor.
If he isn’t ready to go for Wednesday’s game, Herro’s next opportunity to play will come in a Friday night matchup versus the New York Knicks.
