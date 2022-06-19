- Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry make mega life announcement amidst relationship drama
Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry make mega life announcement amidst relationship drama
- Updated: June 18, 2022
Although the Miami Heat lost a heartbreaking Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, Tyler Herro had a whale of a season.
He put together a career season while winning the Sixth Man of the Year award, and now he is about to add another accomplishment.
He and his better half, Katya Elise Henry, announced on social media that they are expecting.
Herro emerged as a rising star this season. He averaged 20.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, both of which were career-highs, and he shot an outstanding 39.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
At times, especially when Jimmy Butler wasn’t on the court, he was the Heat’s primary offensive option.
Unfortunately, a groin injury cost him three games during the Boston series and was a major reason Miami didn’t return to the NBA Finals.
Emboldened by his strong season, Herro publicly said that he wants to become a starter next season and that he feels like he has earned it.
Team president Pat Riley, however, made it clear to Herro that he would have to earn a starting spot in training camp this fall.
So far in his career, Herro has started only 33 of the 175 games he has played in.
But there may be some people who feel that Miami would be better off with Herro coming off the bench, at least for now, to provide it with instant offense.
