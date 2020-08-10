T.J. Warren Speaks Out on Facing Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat on Monday

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren broke his silence about facing the Miami Heat and superstar Jimmy Butler on Monday.

While both players are questionable for Monday’s contest, Warren commented on facing a competitor like Butler.

TJ Warren and Jimmy Butler are both questionable for tomorrow with foot soreness. Warren, the NBA bubble’s top scorer, sees their past differences as “part of the game.” Warren to ESPN: “When you compete at a high level like that, you’re going to run into other competitors.” pic.twitter.com/gZnctTqHgu — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 9, 2020

It is no secret that the two players have history.

They got into a scuffle back in January, where Warren threatened to beat Butler’s “f—— a–” during a 122-108 Heat victory.

Butler has missed Miami’s last three games with a foot injury but is on track to return for the matchup against Indiana.

Warren has had quite the run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble, scoring 53 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1.

He followed that performance up with a few more high-scoring games, including 34 points against the Washington Wizards, 32 against the Orlando Magic and 39 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Heat and Pacers are currently tied in terms of record as they both sit at 43-27 ahead of Monday’s contest.

A win for either team will go a long way for its hopes of clinching the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat would love to get Butler back as he has been fantastic in the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 20.2 points per game.

The Heat and Pacers are scheduled to tip off tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST.