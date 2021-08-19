- Report: Soccer star Paul Pogba in fantastic preseason shape after conditioning sessions with Miami Heat staff
- Video: Tyler Herro’s incredible gesture for students going back to school will warm your heart
- Jimmy Butler faces major disrespect in MVP odds for 2021-22 NBA season
- Duncan Robinson joins elite group of 3-point shooters with NBA 2K22 rating
- Jimmy Butler’s agent claps back at those that think Heat star cares about not getting Christmas game
- LeBron James’ emphatic 2-word recollection of Dwyane Wade in the Olympics
- Report: Miami Heat suffer big schedule ramifications after getting swept in 1st round last season
- Video: Duncan Robinson hilariously surprises fans speaking about his massive contract extension
- Miami Heat’s odds to win Eastern Conference for 2021-22 season revealed
- Report: Miami Heat plan to give promising youngster shot to be Kyle Lowry’s backup
Report: Soccer star Paul Pogba in fantastic preseason shape after conditioning sessions with Miami Heat staff
- Updated: August 19, 2021
Star soccer player Paul Pogba is reportedly in outstanding shape after taking part in conditioning sessions with Miami Heat coaches.
Paul Pogba returned to #mufc this summer in the best pre-season shape of his time under Solskjær thanks in part to conditioning sessions with Miami Heat coaches while on holiday in the USA #mulive [@lauriewhitwell]
— utdreport (@utdreport) August 19, 2021
Soccer players are some of the fittest athletes in the world, and it speaks volumes that the Heat coaching staff was able to improve his shape.
The 28-year-old Pogba has a decorated list of accomplishments. He’ll look to add to his resume in the near future, and if he does, Miami’s coaching staff will be partly to thank.
There’s no question that the Heat have an outstanding group of coaches.
Interestingly, Pobga is known to be close friends with Heat star JImmy BUtler.
Miami is looking to return as a contender in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 season. The organization has made a flurry of moves this offseason in hopes of improving its title chances.
Time will tell if the moves pay off. Fans are optimistic that the upcoming campaign will be one of the best years in recent memory for the Heat.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login