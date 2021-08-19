Star soccer player Paul Pogba is reportedly in outstanding shape after taking part in conditioning sessions with Miami Heat coaches.

Paul Pogba returned to #mufc this summer in the best pre-season shape of his time under Solskjær thanks in part to conditioning sessions with Miami Heat coaches while on holiday in the USA #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 19, 2021

Soccer players are some of the fittest athletes in the world, and it speaks volumes that the Heat coaching staff was able to improve his shape.

The 28-year-old Pogba has a decorated list of accomplishments. He’ll look to add to his resume in the near future, and if he does, Miami’s coaching staff will be partly to thank.

There’s no question that the Heat have an outstanding group of coaches.

Interestingly, Pobga is known to be close friends with Heat star JImmy BUtler.

Miami is looking to return as a contender in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 season. The organization has made a flurry of moves this offseason in hopes of improving its title chances.

Time will tell if the moves pay off. Fans are optimistic that the upcoming campaign will be one of the best years in recent memory for the Heat.