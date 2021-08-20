Report: Ray Allen to embark on exciting new career path

It looks like Miami Heat legend Ray Allen has found his next endeavor.

He has seemingly accepted a position coaching a high school basketball team in Miami.

Congratulations to Ray Allen on his head coaching position at Gulliver Prep. pic.twitter.com/XYIk7Ssyur — Mia High School Bask (@miamidadebb) August 20, 2021

We are excited to announce that we have selected Ray Allen as our new Director of Boys and Girls Basketball. He will also serve as our Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach. Coach Allen brings unparalleled expertise to the helm of our basketball programs. Join us in welcoming him! pic.twitter.com/1P6J5c36mp — Gulliver Preparatory School (@GulliverPrep_) August 20, 2021

Allen, a Hall of Famer, has a great basketball mind. He should flourish in a coaching capacity.

The University of Connecticut product finished his career with averages of 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is widely considered one of the best shooters in the history of the sport. He made 45.2 percent of his shots from the field and 40.0 percent of his shots from 3-point range throughout his career.

Allen was named to 10 All-Star teams during his time in the NBA, and above all, he won two titles. One of those titles came with Miami in the 2012-13 season. He had a massive hand in it.

He’ll now look to win some championships at the high school level. Many former professional players find it very gratifying to coach at an amateur level. Perhaps that will be the case for Allen.