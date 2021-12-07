Report: DeMar DeRozan could make return for Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is reportedly in health and safety protocols and could miss several games.

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan will miss at least 10 days in health and safety protocols, or unless he has two negative tests in 24-hour period moving forward, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/IYkW3rsSNv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2021

However, it sounds like there’s a slight chance he could play against the Miami Heat on Saturday. He’d need to clear some hurdles in order to get out of health and safety protocols sooner than expected, but he apparently hasn’t been ruled out for the contest.

DeRozan has not been ruled out for Miami just yet, but needs to pass a few tests before that happens. No Cleveland for sure. Thanks Bulls PR! — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) December 7, 2021

DeRozan is having a monster 2021-22 season. In his first year with the Bulls, he’s making a huge impact. The veteran is averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.

DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and it seems like he has a strong chance of earning his fifth selection this season. Getting out of health and safety protocols as soon as possible would certainly help him out as he looks to continue his great campaign.

As for the Heat, their matchup with the Bulls would become notably tougher if DeRozan were to play. It remains to be seen if that’s in the cards.

Miami is trying to get things moving in the right direction again. After a hot start to the season, the Heat have run into some rocky waters. The team has lost two straight games and four of its last five.

Before Miami and Chicago clash, the Heat will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Miami is shorthanded, but a win over the Bucks would certainly serve as a strong statement. Milwaukee beat Miami in the two teams’ last matchup.