- Report: Jae Crowder was offered contracts from 14 different teams in free agency
- Tyler Herro not worried about his shooting slump: ‘I have one of the purest shots in the whole entire world’
- Goran Dragic pinpoints why Miami Heat are struggling to start 2020-21 NBA season
- Bam Adebayo pleads for Miami Heat to fix things before it’s too late: ‘We need to fix this situation right now’
- Jimmy Butler calls out Miami Heat for not playing hard: ‘We better figure it out real soon’
- Bam Adebayo won’t leave his room as Heat play in Washington due to fears as African-American
- Dwyane Wade shares disturbing images as he contrasts ‘2 Americas’ amidst Capitol Hill riots
- Dwyane Wade calls out ESPN for racist ‘bulls–t’ in regards to terminology surrounding NFL coaches
- Dwyane Wade goes on Twitter rant as Donald Trump supporters storm United States Capitol
- Bam Adebayo claims Avery Bradley can be All-Defensive First Team this season
Report: Jae Crowder was offered contracts from 14 different teams in free agency
- Updated: January 9, 2021
The Miami Heat were unable to retain Jae Crowder during the offseason, as he signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns in free agency.
Crowder had a solid 2019-20 campaign and was one of Miami’s best players after it acquired him in a trade.
The forward revealed that 14 teams offered him contracts when he hit free agency this past offseason.
“The process was chaotic,” Crowder said. “14 teams called. 14 teams threw a contract and I just had to sit back and absorb it all in.”
While Crowder didn’t decide to return to Miami, the Heat did their best to fill the void left by his departure.
Miami brought in guard Avery Bradley and forward Moe Harkless to help with their perimeter defense.
Now, Crowder is playing a big role on the Suns. This season, he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4, rebounds and 2.1 assists per game through the Suns’ first nine contests.
Crowder is showing why he was such a sought-after player in free agency.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login