The Miami Heat were unable to retain Jae Crowder during the offseason, as he signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns in free agency.

Crowder had a solid 2019-20 campaign and was one of Miami’s best players after it acquired him in a trade.

The forward revealed that 14 teams offered him contracts when he hit free agency this past offseason.

“The process was chaotic,” Crowder said. “14 teams called. 14 teams threw a contract and I just had to sit back and absorb it all in.”

While Crowder didn’t decide to return to Miami, the Heat did their best to fill the void left by his departure.

Miami brought in guard Avery Bradley and forward Moe Harkless to help with their perimeter defense.

Now, Crowder is playing a big role on the Suns. This season, he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4, rebounds and 2.1 assists per game through the Suns’ first nine contests.

Crowder is showing why he was such a sought-after player in free agency.