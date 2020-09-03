The end of Game 2 between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs was a wild one.

First, Goran Dragic fouled Khris Middleton on a 3-point attempt with Miami leading 114-111. Middleton drained all three free throws to tie the game with just under five seconds remaining.

Referee Marc Davis explained the reasoning behind the call after the game.

Marc Davis to a pool reporter on the Dragic foul of Middleton: “He didn’t allow him the space.” — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) September 3, 2020

Dragic’s foul put Miami in a precarious position.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled Jimmy Butler on the final play as time expired. Butler was fading away for the game-winner, but Antetokounmpo also invaded his landing space.

Marc Davis on the foul of Butler: “he must be allowed the space to land and Giannis contacts him on the torso with his left hand.” — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) September 3, 2020

The foul allowed Butler to sink two free throws and give Miami a 116-114 victory.

Antetokounmpo was visibly upset following the loss to Miami, and Butler provided his take on the final play after the game.

The Heat are now surprisingly up 2-0 over the Bucks in their second-round series.

They will look to build on the momentum of tonight’s win on Friday against Milwaukee at 6:30 p.m. EST from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.