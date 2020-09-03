- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Devastated as Bucks Fall in 0-2 Hole to Heat
- Updated: September 2, 2020
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks were on the verge of sending Game 2 of their best-of-seven series against the Miami Heat into overtime.
However, the Bucks committed a fatal mental mistake as they fouled Jimmy Butler with no time left in the fourth quarter.
Butler made both free throws, and Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had a forlorn look as his team fell behind in the series 0-2.
Giannis is not happy. pic.twitter.com/baPby1CBX3
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 3, 2020
Miami went up by as many as 13, but the Greek Freak led a comeback with 29 points and 14 rebounds.
The man who many expect to be named regular season MVP for the second year in a row had a strong bounce-back game after an anemic Game 1.
But it wasn’t enough to hold off the Heat, who had seven players score in double figures. As a result, they’re now halfway to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in six years.
Meanwhile, the Bucks face the formidable task of defeating a scrappy Miami team in four of the next five games to avoid a very disappointing end to what looked like a promising season.
