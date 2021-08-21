Precious Achiuwa offers amazing parting gesture to show love to city of Miami

After spending his rookie season with the Miami Heat, big man Precious Achiuwa was sent to the Toronto Raptors as part of the deal that brought Kyle Lowry to Miami.

Although he is no longer part of the Heat organization, Achiuwa has still found a way to give back to the city of Miami.

It’s great to see that although he no longer is on the Heat, Achiuwa is still giving back to the Miami community. Heat guard Tyler Herro, his former teammate, also recently donated backpacks to students as they prepare to go back to school.

Last season, Achiuwa appeared in 61 games for the Heat, averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field. He showed solid potential throughout the season, but his game is still a work in progress. It will be interesting to see how he winds up developing in Toronto.

The 21-year-old was selected by the Heat with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Achiuwa’s first game back in Miami as a Raptor will be on Jan. 17.