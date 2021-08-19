Video: Tyler Herro’s incredible gesture for students going back to school will warm your heart

With many students in Miami going back to school soon, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro decided to give back to the community and help those students prepare by donating different school supplies.

.@raf_tyler is showing up for the community as school gets back into session. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/NMTiOE1weD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 18, 2021

It’s great to see Herro provide school supplies for many people in the community.

The 21-year-old is keeping himself busy as he gets set to enter his third season in the NBA. Throughout his first two seasons, he has averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The University of Kentucky product was selected by the Heat with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Many felt that Herro didn’t improve his game enough last season as he and the Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Only time will tell if Herro and the Heat will be able to make it back to the NBA Finals, but it is good to see that he is putting his offseason to good use off the court.