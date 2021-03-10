- Patriots WR Julian Edelman offers to take Meyers Leonard to Shabbat dinner
March 10, 2021
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has lent a helping hand to Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard.
An open letter to @MeyersLeonard pic.twitter.com/bJcoupfbur
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 10, 2021
That’s because a video clip of Leonard went viral on Tuesday, which showed him using an anti-Semitic slur while playing the video game “Call of Duty: Warzone.”
Meyers Leonard just dropped an anti-Semitic slur while playing CoD… pic.twitter.com/78DXGIEcDo
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) March 9, 2021
The video was met with great backlash online as many claimed that Leonard knew exactly what he was saying.
Edelman, who has Jewish family roots, described Leonard’s slur as “casual ignorance” rather than pure “hate.”
He even offered to have a sit-down Shabbat dinner with Leonard in Miami.
The Heat are not likely to keep Leonard with the team for the foreseeable future as he is away from the team indefinitely and has a team option for next season.
