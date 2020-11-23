- Pat Riley breaks down why Avery Bradley perfectly fits into Miami Heat’s philosophy
Pat Riley breaks down why Avery Bradley perfectly fits into Miami Heat’s philosophy
- Updated: November 23, 2020
The Miami Heat recently acquired guard Avery Bradley in free agency.
In the aftermath of the signing, Heat team president Pat Riley explained how the defensive stalwart fits into the team’s culture that is already in place.
Heat announce Avery Bradley signing. Pat Riley. "This is a great signing that can help us right away. Being able to add a two-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection who is also a great shooter and fits perfectly with our current philosophy as a multi-positional player."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 23, 2020
Bradley, 29, signed a two-year, $11.6 million contact with the Heat.
The veteran played with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, though he did not participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
The Lakers defeated the Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals. Now, Bradley will try to help the Heat get over the hump and win a title.
Last season, the guard collected 8.6 points and 2.3 boards per game while shooting a sizzling 44.4 percent from the field. He is an amazing defender and reliable shooter.
Furthermore, he fits into the Heat’s dynamic culture. Riley and All-Star Jimmy Butler convinced the journeyman to come to Miami.
