The Miami Heat have somewhat struggled out of the gate in the 2020-21 NBA season, and that fact has some questioning the team’s run to last season’s NBA Finals.

In a recent article by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, one NBA scout went so far as to say that the Heat last season were not actually that good despite the fact that they are currently the defending Eastern Conference champs.

“I thought it was a situational overachievement,” said another scout. “They were not that good. [Jimmy] Butler played out of his mind, [Tyler] Herro played out of his mind, they were all kumbaya, but they were not quite that good. I thought they maximized whatever they were going to maximize.”

This is far from the first time that unnamed sources have sought to discredit the Heat’s run to the finals last season. However, this does seem to be the first time that someone has claimed that the team was not that good at all.

It’s a fairly ridiculous stance considering the fact that the Heat easily dispatched of every opponent they faced on their way to the championship round.

Still, Heat fans should not worry all that much about the outside noise. After all, no one expected the Heat to advance to the finals last season.

Six games into the 2020-21 season, the Heat are 3-3. Two of their wins came against teams that were in the playoffs last season. While there have been some growing pains, it seems like a forgone conclusion that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will have his players performing to the best of their abilities in the near future.

Once the playoffs roll around later this year, the Heat will get the chance to prove all their doubters wrong once again.