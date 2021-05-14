 Udonis Haslem’s hilarious comments after getting ejected: 'I was planning on talking way more s-t' - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Udonis Haslem’s hilarious comments after getting ejected: ‘I was planning on talking way more s–t’

Udonis Haslem’s hilarious comments after getting ejected: ‘I was planning on talking way more s–t’

Udonis Haslem Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his first – and perhaps only – appearance in an actual game this season, Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem got ejected after having words with the Philadelphia 76ers’ Dwight Howard.

Afterward, the 17-year veteran had some funny comments.

Once a key role player on the Heat’s three championship teams, Haslem’s playing time has significantly dwindled in recent years. He has been related to basically the equivalent of an assistant coach, although his words carry much weight on the bench.

The Heat defeated the Sixers in impressive fashion, building a huge lead before coasting to a 106-94 win. Bam Adebayo helped lead the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, MVP candidate Joel Embiid was held to just six points and two rebounds.

With the win, the Heat are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and are tied with the New York Knicks. Miami is just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot.

The Heat will face another elite team in the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login