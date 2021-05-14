In his first – and perhaps only – appearance in an actual game this season, Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem got ejected after having words with the Philadelphia 76ers’ Dwight Howard.

Afterward, the 17-year veteran had some funny comments.

Udonis: "If this is the last one, I finished it the only way Udonis Haslem could — with an ejection." Was that a hint? "I said if, Tim. If." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 14, 2021

Udonis: "I was planning on talking way more shit after the game about my rebounding stats. It didn't work out like that." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 14, 2021

Once a key role player on the Heat’s three championship teams, Haslem’s playing time has significantly dwindled in recent years. He has been related to basically the equivalent of an assistant coach, although his words carry much weight on the bench.

The Heat defeated the Sixers in impressive fashion, building a huge lead before coasting to a 106-94 win. Bam Adebayo helped lead the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, MVP candidate Joel Embiid was held to just six points and two rebounds.

With the win, the Heat are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and are tied with the New York Knicks. Miami is just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot.

The Heat will face another elite team in the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.