- Updated: May 13, 2021
Now that the Miami Heat have avoided the play-in tournament, they are aiming to finish with as high a seed as possible.
During their Thursday contest against the first-place Philadelphia 76ers, Udonis Haslem took exception to Dwight Howard’s physicality and got ejected.
UD got ejected after getting into it with Dwight 👀 pic.twitter.com/DwLaSi1Dk6
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2021
This was Haslem’s first appearance in a game this season. The 17-year veteran has largely taken on the role of being almost an assistant coach, offering leadership and inspiration on the bench.
The incident seemed to spark Miami, as it opened up a huge lead afterward.
The Heat are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and are tied with the sixth-place New York Knicks. Miami is only half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the East.
