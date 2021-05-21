- Jimmy Butler sends scary warning ahead of Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
- Updated: May 20, 2021
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler gave a blunt response when asked about the upcoming first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jimmy Butler on Playoff Jimmy Butler, "I think I'm stupidly locked in."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 20, 2021
The Heat enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the East after finishing the regular season with a 40-32 record. They will begin a best-of-seven series against the No. 3 seed Bucks and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday.
Butler led Miami to a surprise run to the NBA Finals during last season’s playoff bubble before falling to the champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games.
Butler is having a prolific year in his sophomore season with the Heat, averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and a career-high 2.1 steals per game.
The Heat entered their last playoff run as the No. 5 seed and knocked off the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games.
Game 1 between the Heat and Bucks tips off at 2 p.m. EST on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
