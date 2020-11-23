The Miami Heat re-signed point guard Goran Dragic at the start of free agency.

However, it appears the veteran may not be ready for the beginning of training camp for the upcoming season. Luckily, he did say the pain from the plantar fascia injury he sustained in the 2020 NBA Finals has subsided.

Will Dragic be ready for start of camp? "We'll see. I still need to go through hard practices and see how the foot will react. So far I feel good. The pain is over." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 23, 2020

Dragic, 34, signed a two-year, $37.4 million deal with the Heat.

The international standout had a spectacular campaign in Miami last season. He put up 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 regular season.

He was even better during the Heat’s magical postseason run. The Slovenian speedster collected 19.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game during the 2020 playoffs.

Sadly, Dragic tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the tough veteran suited up in Game 6 of the series, he did not look like himself at all.

It appears that the rapid offseason break for the Heat may not be enough time for Dragic to fully heal.

After all, the Heat will have had less than three months of an offseason between the end of the 2020 NBA Finals and the start of the 2020-21 regular season.