Miami Heat fan base ranked 4th-most stressed in NBA
- Updated: August 27, 2021
According to a sports betting site, the Miami Heat have the fourth-most stressed fan base in the NBA.
The most stressed fanbases in the NBA
1) 76ers
2) Celtics
3) Cavaliers
4) Heat
5) Clippers
6) Hawks
7) Pistons
8) Suns
9) Magic
10) Mavericks
(Via https://t.co/nf4jKe65An) pic.twitter.com/lCej4OReFN
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 27, 2021
Only the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have more stressed fan bases according to the list.
There might be some legitimacy to this list, as the 2020-21 season was a very frustrating one for Heat fans. After the team made a trip to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 campaign, many folks expected a strong showing in the 2020-21 season. Instead, Miami capped a rocky campaign with a first-round playoff exit.
Fortunately, it looks like there are brighter days ahead. The Heat have had an outstanding offseason, and with some of the team’s key additions, Miami should return as a title contender in the 2021-22 season.
Expectations are certainly high for next year’s team. Time will tell if Miami lives up to the hype. The organization is searching for its first NBA title since the 2012-13 season.
