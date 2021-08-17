LeBron James’ emphatic 2-word recollection of Dwyane Wade in the Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed his former teammate and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade some major love on Tuesday.

James shared his reaction to a video of Wade dominating in the Olympics on Twitter.

During the 2008 Olympics, Wade led Team USA in scoring. He averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting a scorching 67.1 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three.

Wade and James were teammates in Miami from the 2010 to 2014.

They went to four straight NBA Finals, winning two, as the Heat became one of the marquee teams in the Eastern Conference.

While Wade is now retired, James is still playing with the Lakers.

Last season, James and the Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, but they have revamped their roster for this upcoming season.

After winning two titles in Miami, James has gone on to win two more championships, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Lakers.

Wade, a 13-time All-Star, won all three of his NBA titles with the Heat.