Bam Adebayo points to one crucial difference for Miami Heat this season

The Miami Heat improved to 2-1 on the 2021-22 season with a 107-90 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Miami has looked solid over the first three games of the season, and big man Bam Adebayo pointed to one key difference this season from the 2020-21 campaign.

It’s early in the season, but the Heat seem rejuvenated with a new roster in the 2021-22 season.

Miami made the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 campaign, but a short offseason made it hard on the team to find a rhythm last season.

That and the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for the Heat to find the same success, and it likely contributed to the team finding less enjoyment as Adebayo alluded to.

Now, the Heat are looking to avenge last season’s first-round exit in the playoffs.

Adebayo finished Monday’s game with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

The Heat will have a tough matchup on Wednesday as they will travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.