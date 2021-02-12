Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has bounced around the NBA quite a bit during his career and has rubbed some teammates the wrong way in the process, mostly while he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins probably wouldn’t say the nicest things about Butler after their stint playing alongside the veteran, Jamal Crawford has only high praise for his former teammate.

Crawford made an appearance on J.J. Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast and said Butler is one of the best teammates he’s ever had.

"For him to take that team and lead that team to the Finals, I was so fu*king happy for him. . . He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had." – Jamal Crawford on Jimmy Butler

There’s no question at this point in his career that Butler is an acquired taste and can be difficult to play with for teammates that don’t share his passion for the game.

He famously pushed his way out of Minnesota while criticizing his younger teammates and didn’t have much more success with his next team. This didn’t do Butler any favors as he earned the reputation as somewhat of a bully and loose cannon.

Butler was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers to form a dynamic trio with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but after 55 regular season games and a crushing playoff series loss to the Toronto Raptors, he was ready to move on once again.

Now Butler is the face of the Heat franchise and coming off an incredible playoff run. The Heat have struggled this season for several different reasons, but Butler definitely seems to have found a home in the NBA with teammates that love to play alongside him.