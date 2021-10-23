 Video: Dwyane Wade shares amazing moment of when Zaire was drafted by Salt Lake City Stars - Heat Nation
Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire was drafted to the NBA G League on Saturday.

The elder Wade shared a video to Instagram that captured his family’s reaction when the news came in.

 

Clearly, today is an awesome day for the entire Wade family. The reactions tell the whole story.

The younger Wade was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate. The elder Wade, of course, is a partial owner of the Jazz organization.

The elder Wade will surely work very closely with his son as he looks to improve as a player. The younger Wade seemingly has a very bright future in the basketball world.

The elder Wade had a legendary NBA career in which he made 13 All-Star teams and won three NBA titles. The younger Wade would surely love to accomplish some of the same things eventually.

