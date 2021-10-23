- Video: Dwyane Wade shares amazing moment of when Zaire was drafted by Salt Lake City Stars
- Kyle Lowry offers interesting reason why Jimmy Butler swears so often
- Video: Shaquille O’Neal says Tyler Herro is just as good as Trae Young and Luka Doncic
- Miami Heat release extensive injury report for Saturday’s game vs. Indiana Pacers
- Dwyane Wade’s hilarious video reaction of how he felt after being named to NBA’s top 75 list
- Report: Miami Heat officials are ‘optimistic’ about the team for this season
- Jimmy Butler’s hilarious NSFW message to Kyle Lowry on getting his daughter a birthday gift
- Video: Max Strus gets monster block followed by filthy Tyler Herro buzzer-beater
- Video: Kyle Lowry suffers injury in Miami Heat debut vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Report: Milwaukee Bucks to be without star guard in Thursday’s game vs. Miami Heat
Video: Dwyane Wade shares amazing moment of when Zaire was drafted by Salt Lake City Stars
- Updated: October 23, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire was drafted to the NBA G League on Saturday.
The elder Wade shared a video to Instagram that captured his family’s reaction when the news came in.
View this post on Instagram
Clearly, today is an awesome day for the entire Wade family. The reactions tell the whole story.
The younger Wade was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate. The elder Wade, of course, is a partial owner of the Jazz organization.
The elder Wade will surely work very closely with his son as he looks to improve as a player. The younger Wade seemingly has a very bright future in the basketball world.
The elder Wade had a legendary NBA career in which he made 13 All-Star teams and won three NBA titles. The younger Wade would surely love to accomplish some of the same things eventually.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login