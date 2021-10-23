Video: Dwyane Wade shares amazing moment of when Zaire was drafted by Salt Lake City Stars

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire was drafted to the NBA G League on Saturday.

The elder Wade shared a video to Instagram that captured his family’s reaction when the news came in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)



Clearly, today is an awesome day for the entire Wade family. The reactions tell the whole story.

The younger Wade was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate. The elder Wade, of course, is a partial owner of the Jazz organization.

The elder Wade will surely work very closely with his son as he looks to improve as a player. The younger Wade seemingly has a very bright future in the basketball world.

The elder Wade had a legendary NBA career in which he made 13 All-Star teams and won three NBA titles. The younger Wade would surely love to accomplish some of the same things eventually.