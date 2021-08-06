Kyle Lowry’s heartbreaking response when asked about returning to Toronto as member of Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry may now be a member of the Miami Heat, but he hasn’t forgotten about the team he spent the last several years with.

The point guard admitted that his first trip back to Toronto will be emotional for him.

Kyle on the first Miami at Toronto game: "I know I'm going to cry." https://t.co/P7KVAiTU97 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 6, 2021

Lowry entered the NBA in 2006 with the Memphis Grizzlies, then moved on to the Houston Rockets a couple of years later. He was a decent player then, but nothing more.

It was only after he joined the Toronto Raptors in 2012 that he blossomed. In nine seasons with them, he made the All-Star team six times and won the NBA championship in 2019.

Although he is 35 years of age, Lowry appears to have plenty left in the tank.

He should give the Heat a third legitimate scoring option, as well as someone who can set the table and be a true floor general.

The Philadelphia native should also help the team improve its 3-point shooting, something it struggled with during the 2020-21 campaign.

In order to get Lowry, the Heat only had to surrender veteran guard Goran Dragic and young prospect Precious Achiuwa.