- Kyle Lowry calls his 1st year with the Miami Heat a ‘waste’ because he didn’t play for a championship
- Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler after Miami Heat drop Game 7 to Boston Celtics: ‘You can put him in that category of superstars’
- Video: Tyler Herro seen getting some shots up ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics
- Report: Scott Foster officiating Game 7 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
- NBA details handful of errors made by officials in final minutes of Game 6 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
- Dwyane Wade congratulates Jimmy Butler on passing him and LeBron James to make Miami Heat playoff history
- Dwyane Wade trolls Paul Pierce with Kanye West GIF after Miami Heat steal Game 6 from Boston Celtics
- Jimmy Butler says he got a personal call from Dwyane Wade before his monster Game 6 vs. Celtics
- Udonis Haslem claps back at Draymond Green for saying Warriors are gonna face Celtics in NBA Finals
- Patrick Beverley doesn’t think Jimmy Butler can be best player on title team, says he ‘couldn’t get it done’ with 4 different teams
Kyle Lowry calls his 1st year with the Miami Heat a ‘waste’ because he didn’t play for a championship
- Updated: May 30, 2022
The Miami Heat’s long run in the 2022 NBA Playoffs came to an unfortunate end on Sunday night when they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Of course, the loss left a bad taste in the mouths of Heat players and fans alike. Heat guard Kyle Lowry went so far as to say that the entire 2021-22 NBA season was a “waste” because he and the Heat didn’t get a chance to play for a championship.
It was a wasted year to Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/TdMW1Kiqmc
— Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 30, 2022
They’re strong words to be sure, and they shine a light on just how competitive Lowry is as a player.
Unfortunately, his commitment to excellence and winning titles did not exactly translate to his performances in his first playoff run with the Heat.
In the 10 playoff games that he played this season, he averaged just 7.8 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Those numbers are a far cry from what fans have come to expect from the six-time All-Star.
Lowry was dealing with a hamstring injury in the playoffs that forced him to miss a number of games, and he never really was able to offer the kind of playoff performances that Heat fans surely hoped they’d get from him.
Now, Lowry and the Heat will have to watch the rest of the postseason from home. Surely, it’s a tough pill to swallow after such an exciting and hard-fought playoff run.
Once a champion is crowned, Lowry and his Heat teammates will undoubtedly get started on trying to get better so that they can make sure next season ends in a more favorable way.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login