Kyle Lowry takes major dive in Sports Illustrated’s rankings of top 100 players in NBA

Miami Heat newcomer Kyle Lowry took a big dip in Sports Illustrated‘s 2021-22 NBA player rankings compared to his position in last year’s edition of the rankings.

He came in at No. 40 this year after being put at No. 28 prior to his final year with the Toronto Raptors.

“Intentional or not, the Toronto favorite saved his best for last as a Raptor, dropping a 37-piece in his final performance for the Canadian club against the Lakers,” wrote Chris Herring. “Whether the 35-year-old has more like that left in his tank remains to be seen. He consistently plays hard, and led the NBA in charges taken this past year. If he can remain impactful on both ends in Miami, the Heat should be solidly in contention for the East.”

It sounds like age might have been a factor in his dip in the rankings. At 35 years old, Lowry might be nearing the end of his career, but he’s still an extremely productive player.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He knocked down 43.6 percent of his shots from the field and 39.6 percent of his shots from deep.

With the Heat, the veteran figures to make a big impact through his playmaking and 3-point shooting abilities. Both of those skills are sure to come in handy for Miami.

Lowry is a six-time All-Star with an NBA title to his name. He’d presumably love to prove the naysayers wrong in the 2021-22 season by leading the Heat to a championship.