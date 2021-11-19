Kim Kardashian flaunts that she’s enjoying Dwyane Wade’s new book

Kim Kardashian recently posted a picture of Dwyane Wade’s new book to her Instagram story, and Wade responded with a message of gratitude.

It looks like Kardashian is enjoying Wade’s latest endeavor.

Wade has been spending a lot of time promoting his book lately, as it’s clearly a project that he takes a lot of pride in. The book is a photographic memoir that offers a look into his life on and off the court.

Plenty of Heat fans are surely itching to get their hands on a copy. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra certainly seems to be enjoying it.

Wade retired from the NBA after the 2018-19 campaign. He spent 16 seasons in the league before calling it quits.

The Heat legend accomplished a lot during his playing days. Perhaps most notably, he earned 13 All-Star selections and three NBA titles.

Wade finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He won the scoring title in the 2008-09 season by averaging 3o.2 points per game.

The Miami organization is still trying to win its first title without Wade. All three of the franchise’s NBA championships so far came when Wade was a member of the team.

It seems like the 2021-22 edition of the Heat have a solid chance at competing for Miami’s fourth title. Through 16 games, the squad has an 11-5 record, which is tied for the best mark in the Eastern Conference.

Wade recently revealed that he still loves the Heat and roots for the team despite having an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz organization.